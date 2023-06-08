Vietnam praised as ‘most desired destination’ in Southeast Asia

After the pandemic, Southeast Asia has welcomed a large number of British tourists returning this year. This region boasts diverse destinations. Over the decades, Bangkok and Singapore have attracted a significant number of British tourists, while other places have also become familiar destinations in recent years.

Southeast Asia has different cultures and a rich traditional heritage. It is also home to many magnificent temples, palaces, and breathtaking natural landscapes, considered some of the best in the world.

From Angkor Wat to Halong Bay, Southeast Asia possesses some of the most famous attractions on the continent, along with large cities, hundreds of beaches, and pleasant tropical climates.

The Independent describes Vietnam as having various natural beauties and being one of the most “desirable” destinations for world travelers in the region.

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang are the most attractive destinations for those who want to experience the cities, while Hoi An is called the “Venice of Vietnam” due to its canals and rivers flowing into the sea. The well-preserved ancient town includes shops in old wooden houses and French-style buildings.

Halong Bay is the most famous natural beauty of the country, along with beaches in Phu Quoc and Cu Lao Cham, which offer different charms. Other natural attractions include Phong Nha Cave, Son Doong Cave, Marble Mountains, and sand dunes in Mui Ne.

The British newspaper suggests that the best time to visit Vietnam is in April and September when the weather is less humid and cooler compared to the peak of summer.

In Vietnam, the weather varies significantly depending on the terrain, region, and months of the year. However, during the mentioned two months, the weather is generally pleasant in most regions.

In addition to the beautiful scenery, Vietnamese cuisine is also one of the major attractions for foreign tourists. The renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has suggested that Vietnam is the top culinary destination in Asia for the travel year 2023.

The magazine states that besides the stunning natural landscapes, historical landmarks, and valuable culture, Vietnam also offers a unique, appealing, and delicious culinary scene.

Tourists can enjoy a wide variety of delicious and enticing dishes, each characteristic of different localities and regions.

The magazine highlights typical Vietnamese dishes such as pho, banh mi, banh cuon, and coffee. It suggests that tourists visit some famous and representative tourist destinations such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

