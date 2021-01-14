Vietnam plans to reduce renewable energy output this year

Vietnam plans to reduce its renewable energy output by 1.3 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) this year, with transmission capacity unable to handle the supply.

An oversupply of renewable energy, especially during midday peak sun hours, and the overload on the transmission line from the central region to the north are among the biggest power management challenges this year, Nguyen Duc Ninh, director of the National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC), said at a Tuesday meeting.

There was a surge in renewable energy development last year, especially in the rooftop segment, which saw capacity rising 66 percent to 10,000 megawatt peak (MWp) between June and December, he said.

This has caused an oversupply, with overloads recorded in the central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, which forced Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to cut down 365 million kWh of solar output last year, he added.

Ninh also proposed that the power generation timings of small hydropower plants be changed to avoid the 11 a.m.–1 p.m. period when the sunshine peaks.

The national utility, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), said in a report last week that the increased solar power capacity has made it difficult for it to ensure stable power distribution nationwide.

Solar power capacity in Vietnam had reached 19,400 MWp by the end of last year, accounting for 25 percent of total power capacity, the utility said.

Reported by Duc Minh, @Vnexpress

