Vietnam plans to fully reopen the country to international tourists from April

Vietnam could fully reopen to international tourists within months, the government was targeting a 30 April end to border restrictions according to the country’s Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung.

Speaking at a conference this week, Nguyen said he was pleased with the results of a pilot scheme allowing some vaccinated travelers to visit dedicated parts of Vietnam, with 7,800 foreign tourists having arrived since the scheme was launched in November. However, he said the tourism sector needed more help to survive.

“We cannot wait so long, and April 30 will be the right time,” he said, according to a VOV report.

Related: Vietnam and these countries reopen their borders to international travelers this year

“The pilot scheme has achieved initial encouraging results,” said Nguyen, indicating that “visitors are eager to return to Vietnam in safe conditions” and stating that “Vietnam is a safe destination in the region and the world.”

On the proposal to reopen on 30 April, Nguyen added, “This is determination, not idealism.”

So far, there are seven locations, including Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Dinh – are currently allowed to welcome international tourists under the government’s pilot scheme.

Integrated resort Hoiana, located near Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, welcomed around 430 tourists from the United States in November while 204 South Korean tourists visited Phu Quoc, part of Kien Giang province and home to Corona Resort & Casino, shortly after.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

