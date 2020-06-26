Vietnam plans to discharge British pilot from hospital and repatriate him

The British Covid-19 patient can walk after 100 days of treatment in Vietnam as his health continues improving and plans to bring him home are also being set up. According to the Ministry of Health, they will work with the British Embassy in Vietnam to help complete procedures for hospital discharge and repatriation. One of the plans is when the patient is strong enough, a British insurance company will help transfer him to the health sector in his home country.\

On the 100th day of treatment on June 26, the patient has shown outstanding recovery. His lungs can now function normally and he no longer needs breathing aid. He can also sit and walk around for a bit. The function of other organs such as liver, kidney, heart and pancreas also return to normal.

Vietnam has reported zero community transmission of Covid-19 over the last 71 days. There are 352 confirmed cases, 212 of which are imported cases and have been quarantined immediately. 117 people are being quarantined at hospitals, 6,062 people are being monitored at other quarantine centres and 710 are home-isolated.

A report from the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control showed that 329 out of 352 patients have recovered. 23 patients are in stable condition, four of them have tested negative once or twice for SARS-CoV-2.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

