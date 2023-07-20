Vietnam owns a 3-million-year-old cave, spacious enough to accommodate a 40-story skyscraper from the United States: Western media in awe!

“Even those who have conquered Mount Everest say that discovering Son Doong cave is the most amazing thing, that it is the most wonderful place they have ever been to in their lives.”

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized Son Doong Cave as the largest cave in the world, based on the overall size of the cave with a volume of 38.5 million m3, surpassing Deer Cave in Malaysia, which once held the world record before.

In the Guinness World Records dataset, Son Doong cave is about 200 meters high, 150 meters wide and has a length of at least 6.5 kilometers. Son Doong Cave is located in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Bo Trach District, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam.

According to current surveys and explorations, Son Doong cave has a total length of 9 km and consists of about 150 individual caves, an underground jungle and several underground rivers.

Oxalis Adventure – a professional adventure operator in Vietnam based in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, wrote: The largest cave in the world – Son Doong – is one of the most amazing places in Vietnam. Vietnam and is also one of the top natural world heritage sites in the world. Son Doong’s incredible size amazes explorers and makes them feel like they’re entering an extraterrestrial world below the Earth’s surface.

Son Doong Cave is nearly 3 million years old and is the ultimate cave experience for adventure and exploration enthusiasts worldwide. It’s not just a cave, but a different and unique underground environment. Son Doong is huge and has dense forests, underground rivers and even its own climate. It was officially discovered in 2009-2010 by the British Cave Research Association (BCRA).