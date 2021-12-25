Vietnam now stands 31st among 223 countries worldwide in the number of Covid infections

The Health Ministry said that 16,142 Covid-19 cases recorded Friday in 62 cities and provinces.

Hanoi leading the tally with 1,834 new cases, followed by the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with 1,334 cases and HCMC’s neighboring province of Tay Ninh, with 948 cases. HCMC recorded 679 cases.

The new infections showed a decrease of 225 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 10,528 infections found in the community.

As of Friday evening, 1,615,292 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April.

Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (498,628), Binh Duong (289,825), Dong Nai (96,347), Tay Ninh (68,720), and Long An (39,965).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,620,869. The country now stands 31st among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

The data showed, on December 24, an additional 30,833 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,215,261.

On Friday evening, a further 235 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 30,766. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (44), Dong Nai (20), An Giang (18), Tien Giang (15), Dong Thap (13), Can Tho (13), Vinh Long (12), Binh Duong (11), Ben Tre (11), Tay Ninh (10), Kien Giang (9), Soc Trang (7), Binh Dinh (6), Hanoi (5), Ben Tre (5), Tra Vinh (5), Ca Mau (5), Khanh Hoa (4), Binh Thuan (4), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (4), Bac Lieu (4), Binh Phuoc (2), Long An (2), Hau Giang (2), Hai Phong (1), Ninh Thuan (1), Lang Son (1), and Lam Dong (1).

Over 64.8 million people of Vietnams 96 million population have been vaccinated with two doses, and more than 2 million have received the third dose, according to local media.

