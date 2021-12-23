Vietnam needs to improve the scale and quality of investment in Cambodia, promoting a new wave of investment, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated while meeting Vietnamese Cambodian enterprises on December 22 during his State visit to Cambodia.

Phuc listed a series of potential fields for such investment, including real estate, construction, agriculture, retail, tourism, and entertainment.

Praising efforts made the Vietnamese business communities in Cambodia to overcome difficulties due to COVID-19, he highlighted the importance of the Cambodian market, particularly regarding agriculture.

The State leader appreciated Vietnam’s new investment trend focusing on sustainable areas such as clean energy and growing fruit trees for export.

On behalf of the business community, President of the Vietnam Business Club in Cambodia (VBCC) Nguyen Thanh Dung thanked the attention paid by the Vietnamese Party, Government, and State for the community in nearly two difficult years under the impact of the pandemic.

At the meeting, many of the participating firms expressed their concern over a gradual decrease in the number of employees knowing the Vietnamese language in most economic sectors, particularly in finance, banking, and telecommunications.

They proposed that the Vietnamese State and Government increase scholarships for Cambodian students to study in Vietnam, therefore creating favorable conditions in terms of human resources for Vietnamese businesses in Cambodia.

They also agreed that it is necessary to have special policies in aid of Vietnamese investors in Cambodia, especially in agriculture, industrial tree cultivation, and aquatic farming.

Over the past decade, many enterprises, such as the Vietnam Rubber Group or the Truong Hai Agriculture Joint Stock Company, have made effective operations and made significant contributions to the Cambodian economy, creating thousands of jobs for local people, as well as effectively supporting the relocation and career change of Cambodian people of Vietnamese origin.

In the afternoon of the same day, President Phuc and his high-level entourage left for Vietnam, concluding the two-day State visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Source: VNA/ Khmertimes

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

