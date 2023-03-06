Home » Vietnam National Opera & Ballet premieres a new ballet
by Linh Vu
Đông Hồ ballet

Nguyễn Ngọc Anh choreographed the ballet, which is inspired by Đông Hồ folk paintings. Soloists Phan Lương, Thu Hằng, Như Quỳnh, and Việt An will perform in this play. The ballet performances will be held on March 22nd and 23rd.

Traditional themes in Đông Hồ paintings portray the historical agricultural civilization, as well as the life and habits of rural Vietnamese people.

The folk-themed paintings in the Đông Hồ ballet will be paired with the beautiful melody of Vivaldi’s concerto Four Seasons, reworked by Max Richter.

“The ballet is one of the key repertoires at VNOB this year,” said Phan Mạnh Đức, the theatre’s director and the ballet’s artistic director.

“The performance of ballet dancers on pointe shoes will revitalize Đông Hồ paintings. We engaged London-based choreographer Ngọc Anh to work on this project, to create a one-of-a-kind dance that combines Vietnamese traditional and western classical art forms.”

Đông Hồ allows choreographer Anh to convey his thoughts on the art and culture of Đông Hồ folk paintings. He is not focused on storytelling, but rather on guiding the listener toward sophistication, which is communicated more abstractly and sensually.

The audience will perceive a deep connection via the dance based on the humanistic ideals of Vietnamese people that the choreographer wishes to communicate.

[Đông Hồ ballet – Hà Nội Opera House]

@vietnamnet.vn

