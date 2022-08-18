Vietnam named in list of the world’s most affordable dining destinations

Scotland-based travel agency Skyscanner has included Vietnam in its list of six most affordable dining destinations along with Mexico, India, Thailand, Nepal and Singapore.

Cao Lau is one of the specialties that tourists should not miss when coming to Hoi An. Photo: Netspace

Skycanner commented: “If you have ever had the opportunity to enjoy steaming bowls of pho, you will understand why so many gourmet tourists love Vietnam so much.”

Pho is a typical and popular dish everywhere in the S-shaped land, with a variety of options such as beef noodle soup with wine sauce, undercooked or encrusted with tendon.

Foodies can try a perfect bowl of pho for as little as $1.21 and a local beer for around $0.50.

Skycanner suggests visitors also do not forget to enjoy Vietnamese bread served with spring rolls, spring rolls, pate and a variety of fresh vegetables.

If you have the opportunity to visit Hoi An ancient town in central Vietnam, where many cultures such as China, France or Japan intersect, you will enjoy unique local dishes. The outstanding specialties in Hoi An must be mentioned are Cao Lau, Quang noodles and chicken rice.

@ Vietnamnet