Vietnam named as the world leading heritage destination at the World Travel Awards

Vietnam received many titles within the framework of the final gala of the World Trade Awards 2022. This is the world’s leading prestigious awards, likened to Oscars in the field of tourism, which recognizes, rewards and honors outstanding names in all fields of the global tourism industry, local media reported.

Specifically, Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam’s Kien Giang province surpassed six others, including islands called ‘paradises’ such as Zanzibar in Tanzania, and Lofoten in Norway, to win the title of the island with the most attractive nature.

Phu Quoc is the largest island in Vietnam with an area of 567 sq kilometers. It was the first island in the country to become an island city in 2021. Travelers to the island may reach 7.6 million in 2022, including 223,000 foreign travelers, while turnover from tourism is expected to reach VND10.5 billion, according to the local authority.

Phu Quoc tourism works have received honors from WTA. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, for example, has won the award for the leading resort for weddings in the world, the third time in the last three years.

“Over the past decade, Vietnam’s tourism industry has had creative ideas realized by corporations and developed on Phu Quoc and in some provinces”, Graham Cooke, President of the WTA (World Tourism Alliance) told reporter

The capital city of Hanoi, Moc Chau town and Tam Dao town were also named as the leading city in the world for short-term tourism, the leading regional natural destination, and the world’s leading town destination.

This is the first time Tam Dao, a mountain town in Vinh Phuc province, has received an award from the WTA. To win the title of the world’s leading town destination, Tam Dao competed with other destinations, including Hana (Maui, Hawaii in the US), Shirakawa-go (Ono, Gifu, Japan) and five other towns in Czechia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Nepal, the US and New Zealand.

At WTA 2022, many Vietnamese enterprises were honored. Sun Group won eight awards for three hotels and resorts (World’s Leading Design Hotel; World’s Leading Eco-Resort; World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort) and two entertainment destinations, according to the Vietnamnet.