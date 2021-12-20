Vietnam may resume a visa-free regime for less than 15 days to foreign visitors

The Ministry of Tourism of Vietnam has petitioned the government to re-establish a visa-free regime for less than 15 days for visitors from certain markets who are eligible for policies prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Vietnam’s National Tourism Administration is working with relevant agencies on a proposal to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists to the country.

There are countries whose citizens do not need to apply for a visa to enter Vietnam.

Before the Covid pandemic broke out, guests from Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the UK could stay in Vietnam for less than 15 days without a visa, a policy that helped the Vietnamese tourism industry.

Like many countries, Vietnam is considering creating a vaccine passport system that will ensure safe travel.

Related: Here’s the list of regular international flights from and to Vietnam, that will be resumed

Vietnam has suspended entry of all foreigners from March 22, 2020 until further notice to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All arrivals in Vietnam must be quarantined in a designated facilities, undergo regular temperature checks, and return a negative test result prior to release.

Travelers are also required to undergo medical supervision. Vietnamese authorities may extend quarantine periods without notice.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, visas for foreigners residing in Vietnam will be issued online through the national government service portal.

Those arriving in Vietnam must provide information on recent travel. The few travelers allowed to enter the country for official purposes must provide a negative Covid test certificate issued 3-5 days before arrival.

Also read: Vietnam plans to resume international flights in the next few days

We recommend that you consult with your service provider about the measures taken at the destination, including whether you need to be tested and quarantined at a government center before traveling.

Before traveling, please follow the latest recommendations of the local government, embassy or consulate to confirm any visa or entry requirements.

The Vietnam Tourist Visa application process is the same as the general visa application process. The Vietnam visa application process is not that complicated compared to some other countries. However, it is imperative that you familiarize yourself with the process and gather all the necessary information before starting the application process. The Vietnam Immigration Department at the Embassy will advise you of the types of documents that will be required.

One of the best things about the Vietnam visa application process is that you don’t need to make an appointment. The only problem now is how to get a visa to enter Vietnam on these flights. Citizens of most foreign countries require a Vietnamese visa to enter and exit one of the three international airports in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

It is hoped that vaccines will help the country returns to normal very soon, and Vietnam is expected to ease restrictions on the entry of vaccinated travelers without quarantine over time.

While some experts have suggested that those with “vaccine passports” should still be quarantined for 7 to 14 days in the absence of information about the potential risk of infection after two doses of vaccinations, others have proposed an exemption from mandatory quarantine if foreign arrivals show evidence of vaccine and negative test results before and after entering the country.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

