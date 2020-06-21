Vietnam marks the 66th straight day without Covid-19 community transmission in the country

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam over the weekend, making Sunday the 66th straight day without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country remained at 349 after the last seven cases who returned from Sweden and Poland were reported on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, 209 are imported and have been quarantined after their arrival.

Up until Sunday, 327 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam, accounting for 93.7 per cent of total cases, have been given the all-clear.

Of the 22 active cases, two patients tested negative for the coronavirus once and four other patients tested negative at least twice.

As many as 5,724 people are being quarantined across the country, with 95 at hospitals, 5,347 at designated facilities and 282 at their accommodations.

According to the committee’s Treatment Department, a British pilot, Patient 91, who is the most serious COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, on Sunday morning could breathe by himself without support.

He could be moved from the Intensive Care Unit to the Rehabilitation department soon.

The patient can communicate well, the muscles in his hands have become normal and those in his feet have improved. He can now manage to sit up by himself.

His kidneys, heart, liver, and pancreas have also improved.

However, according to doctors at HCM City’s Chợ Rẫy Hospital where the patient has received treatment since May 22, the patient needs time to recover, particularly in terms of his motor functions.

During his recovery, he is still vulnerable to new infections.

