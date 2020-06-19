Vietnam marks 64th straight day without Covid-19 community infection

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 342 on June 19 morning as no new infections were recorded overnight, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

This also marks the 64th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

Of the total, 202 are imported cases and put in quarantine upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, 325 patients, or 95 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19, including 49 of the 50 foreign patients.

After leaving hospitals, they continued to be quarantined for an additional 14 days and undergo more testing before returning to the community.

Only 17 patients are still under treatment at eight heath facilities nationwide, and most of them are in stable condition. Among them, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

At present, 6,176 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from overseas are kept in quarantine, including 89 in hospitals, 5,734 in other quarantine facilities, and 353 at homes./.

This article was originally published in Vietnamplus

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

