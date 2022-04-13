Job positions with high income are increasing in Vietnam

With 1-5 years of experience in Hanoi, the number of positions haswageover 200 million dong/month, a sharp increase compared to the 2021 report. People with income over 200 million dong mainly focus on senior management positions in the professional services and sales – marketing industries. In which, the position with the highest salary is the executive director of sales – marketing in the healthcare sector with a salary of 300-400 million VND/month. Also in this position in Ho Chi Minh City, has a total income of 400-600 million VND/month.

According to Adecco Vietnam, Vietnam has always been a potential destination for foreign investment thanks to its young, abundant and adaptable human resources. Along with the wave of digital transformation in recent years, increasing demand for healthcare and supply chain movement, many high-quality job opportunities will be opened in the near future. Positions related to data technology will be more suitable in the era of digital transformation and the trend of remote working.

Source: nld.com.vn