Vietnam maintains its position as the world’s largest pepper producer and exporter

Vietnam remains world’s biggest pepper producer, heard an international conference on the Vietnamese pepper sector held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on November 9-10, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu showed, in 2022, Vietnam’s pepper export is estimated at 220,000 tonnes, accounting for 55% of the world’s total pepper output.

However, in order for Vietnam’s pepper products to affirm their position in the world market in a sustainable way, the sector needs to conform to international standards, especially in aspects such as chemical residues, and socio-economic and environmental sustainable production criteria.

The sector also needs to apply technologies in production management, traceability and customer connection; re-orient the strategy of building the image and strengthening the presence in key markets; and have specific and effective strategies for developing new products in high-end markets, emphasised Phu.

“The conference is an opportunity to connect buyers and sellers, and promote the image, people and potential of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s key pepper growing locality” Hoang Thi Lien, President of the Vietnam Pepper Association said.

“To ensure the value and sustainable development of the pepper sector, close cooperation between exporters, processors and producers is always needed.

Farmers must be placed at the centre and they themselves need to improve their farming knowledge” she Hoang Thi Lien added.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, during the two-day conference, participants listened to an overview of the global pepper market, sustainable pepper farming and development strategies in accordance with market requirements, and prospects for Vietnam’s pepper industry.