Covid-19: Vietnam logs records 11,569 new cases as 2,000 residents in HCMC evacuated from high risk areas

Vietnam recorded 11,569 new local Covid-19 cases, bringing the total coronavirus tally in the new wave to 388,815, Health Ministry reported on Thursday

2,000 people in Binh Thanh District of HCMC evacuated from apartment complexes, where many numbers of Covid-19 cases recorded.

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

The three localities with the highest numbers of new cases were the southern neighbors Binh Duong with 4,868 cases, Ho Chi Minh City with 3,934 cases and Dong Nai with 743 cases.

According to Health Ministry, 318 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded, with 242 in Ho Chi Minh City, 46 in Binh Duong, nine in Tien Giang, three each in Dong Thap, Khanh Hoa, Long An and Vinh Long, two each in Binh Thuan and Soc Trang, and one each in Hanoi, Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Thua Thien-Hue and Tra Vinh.

The coronavirus death toll in Vietnam so far is 9,667, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all cases in the country.

18,567 Covid-19 patients were announced recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases so far to 188,488.

Over 18.5 million people have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shots. Over 2.1 million are fully vaccinated.

HCMC evacuates 2,000 residents from high risk Covid areas

Around 2,000 people in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District are being evacuated from apartment complexes with high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

This is being done in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, officials said.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, over 70 people rode motorbikes with their luggage to the Cong Doan Hotel in Ward 27. Led by the police, the group consisted of students, the elderly, people with underlying conditions and workers living in apartment complexes that have recorded several Covid-19 cases.

Officials said all 79 rooms at the 5-storied hotel capable of hosting around 800 people have been reserved for the evacuees, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

