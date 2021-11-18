Vietnam logs an additional 9,849 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Vietnam confirms nearly 10,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the country total of the new outbreak to 1,050,185.

According to the health ministry’s report, 9,839 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 56 out of 63 localities in the country including HCM City (1,337), Dong Nai (664), Binh Duong (601), An Giang (527), Tien Giang (526), Binh Thuan (489), Dong Thap (489), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (428), Kien Giang (396), Tay Ninh (376), Soc Trang (364), Bac Lieu (323), Vinh Long (290), Ca Mau (233), Hanoi (218), Binh Phuoc (217), Dak Lak (188), Ben Tre (180), Long An (153), Tra Vinh (152), Can Tho (145), Khanh Hoa (144), Ha Giang (134), and Bac Ninh (107). There were 10 imported patients confirmed today.

According to health ministry, new infections showed an increase of 198 cases compared to Tuesday’s figure. There were 4,956 infections found in the community.

As of Wednesday evening, 1,050,185 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (451,113), Binh Duong (245,321), Dong Nai (79,926), Long An (36,925), and Tien Giang (21,951).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,055,246 . The country now stands 37th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On November 17, an additional 3,873 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 874,870.

On Wednesday evening, a further 67 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 23,337. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (26), Binh Duong (12), An Giang (7), Tay Ninh (4), Long An (4), Can Tho (3), Soc Trang (3), Binh Thuan (2), Bac Lieu (2), Hanoi (1), Vinh Long (1), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (1), and Dong Thap (1).

Vietnam on November 16 administered more than 1.09 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 102.03 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 36.80 million people having received two doses, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

