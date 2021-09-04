Covid-19: Vietnam logs 9,521 new cases as Hanoi will extend strict lockdown in most parts of the city

Vietnam records 9,521 new local Covid cases, bringing country total to 506,913

HaNoi, where dozens of new cases per day have been recorded in recent weeks, authorities will extend strict lockdown in most parts of the city.

DaNang will continue imposing lockdown on red zones with very high Covid risk for at least 14 days

Vietnam’s health ministry announced 9,521 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 39 localities today, taking the country total of the ongoing wave to 506,913 as major cities will continue restrictions in high-risk areas.

Among the new cases, 4,734 cases were detected in the community with unclear sources of transmission while the remaining cases in quarantine and lockdown areas.

HCMC recorded highest numbers of infection with 4,104 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 2,485 cases and Dong Nai with 992 cases.

Health Ministry also reported 347 new coronavirus deaths, with 256 in Ho Chi Minh City, 45 in Binh Duong, nine in Long An, six in Dong Thap, five each in Dong Nai, Khanh Hoa and Tien Giang, four each in Can Tho and Da Nang, etc.

As of September 04th, coronavirus death toll in Vietnam is 12,793, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all cases in the country.

Today, 11,848 Covid-19 patients were announced recovered, bringing the country total to 282,516.

Over 21 million people have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shots. Over 3 million are fully vaccinated.

In the capital city of Hanoi, where dozens of new cases detected per day in recent weeks, the authorities have decided to extend strict lockdown in most parts of the city after September 6 and will conduct 1 million tests by the end of Sunday, VNExpress reported.

The central city of Da Nang, where considered as Vietnam’s third most important city after HCMC and Hanoi, would continue imposing lockdown on red zones with very high Covid risk for at least 14 days starting Sunday while other zones with lower risk will be adopt less stringent measures, according to VNExpress.

