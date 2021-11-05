Home » Vietnam logs 7,487 new Covid-19 cases, total reaches 947,733
News

Vietnam logs 7,487 new Covid-19 cases, total reaches 947,733

by Linka Nguyen
Students line up to test for the novel coronavirus in HCMC to prepare for their high school national exams. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally in the fourth wave starting late April increased to 947,733 after 7,487 new cases confirmed on Friday.

According to health ministry, three cities with the highest numbers of new infections were Dong Nai with 953 cases and Binh Duong with 917, and Ho Chi Minh City with 912.

On Friday, the ministry announced another 70 Covid-19 deaths, including 33 in HCMC. The total Covid-19 death toll so far rose to 22,412, accounting for around 2.4 percent of all infections.

Another 1,941 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 837,347.

So far, over 59.4 million people have been vaccinated. Of which, 26.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

