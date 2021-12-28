Vietnam logs 14,872 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam confirmed 14,872 additional COVID-19 cases throughout the country on Monday, together with 11,374 recoveries and 204 pathogen-related deaths.

The latest infections, including five imported and 14,867 domestic transmissions, were reported in 59 provinces and cities, the ministry said, noting that 10,418 patients caught the virus in the community.

The data showed, capital city of Hanoi recorded 1,948 of the newest local cases, Tay Ninh Province 943, Hai Phong City 931, Khanh Hoa Province 791, Can Tho City 711, Ho Chi Minh City 560, Thua Thien-Hue Province 381, Bac Ninh Province 326, Lam Dong Province 263, Dong Nai Province 216, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province 162, Binh Thuan Province 140, Quang Ninh Province 103, Quang Nam Province 96, Da Nang 86, Binh Duong Province 77, and Bac Giang Province 40.

Vietnam had logged 15,182 locally-acquired infections on Sunday.

According to health ministry, Vietnam has documented 1,660,900 community transmissions in all its 63 provinces and cities since the fourth virus wave erupted on April 27. A combined 1,256,797 of them have recovered from COVID-19.

Ho Chi Minh City has been the largest epicenter with 500,617 patients, followed by Binh Duong Province with 290,240, Dong Nai Province with 97,043, Tay Ninh Province with 71,537, Dong Thap Province with 41,816, Long An Province with 40,128, Can Tho City with 39,387, Hanoi with 38,574, Tien Giang Province with 32,868, An Giang Province with 31,540, Khanh Hoa Province with 29,835, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province with 25,936, Binh Thuan Province with 24,961, and Da Nang with 10,535.

The country detected a mere 1,570 locally-transmitted infections in total in the previous three waves.

The health ministry confirmed 11,374 recovered patients on Monday, elevating the total to 1,259,614.

