Vietnam logs 111 new Covid cases, half linked to religious mission in Saigon. Incoming international flights to Hanoi suspended

The Health Ministry announced another 111 Covid-19 patients Tuesday morning, with around half linked to a religious mission in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country’s effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The southern metropolis recorded 51 patients and they are all related to Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation based in the city’s Go Vap District that is the biggest Covid-19 cluster ever in HCMC.

Since its emergence last Wednesday, the cluster has been responsible for 202 cases that are registered in HCMC and five other localities – Bac Lieu, Binh Duong, Long An, Tra Vinh in the south and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

The remaining cases reported Tuesday morning are in Bac Giang Province and its neighbor Bac Ninh in the north, both home to industrial parks housing major foreign manufacturing plants.

In Bac Giang, 45 patients are related to clusters at its industrial parks and have all been isolated before testing positive.

In Bac Ninh, 15 cases are those who had contact with Covid-19 patients and have already been isolated following contact tracing.

Over a month into its fourth wave, which is by far the most challenging that Vietnam has encountered, the country has recorded 4,357 cases in 36 of its 63 cities and provinces.

Bac Giang is leading the case count with 2,297 infections, followed by Bac Giang with 857, Hanoi with 412 (including 93 in a locked down hospital) and HCMC with 208.

More than 1.1 million of the nation’s 96 million have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus, according to VNExpress.

Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country’s effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the Government announced yesterday.

The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.

“The suspension will be in place until the end of June 7,” the government said in a statement, noting that outbound flights from the city’s Noi Bai International Airport were not subject to the suspension.

After successfully containing COVID-19 for most of last year, infections in Vietnam have risen since late April, accounting for more than half of the total 7,236 registered cases among its population of 98 million. It still has one of the world’s lowest caseloads, while there have been a total of 47 deaths reported so far.

Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City, which began social distancing measures for 15 days starting on Monday, had also suspended inbound flights to its Tan Son Nhat Airport since Thursday last week, the statement said.

Under the restrictions in the city, public gatherings of more than 10 are banned, while those aged over 60 are advised to stay indoors and some business activities have been halted, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

