Vietnam listed among most advanced digital society in the Asia Pacific

Vietnam ranks seventh among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of digital society, behind Australia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Prime Minister has approved to a national digital transformation program that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, which sets a target of turning the country into a stable and prosperous digital country over the course of the next decade, the VOV reported.

Under the scheme, Vietnam will experiment a range of new technologies and models, strive to completely renovate the way in which the Government operates, update business operations, develop the working lifestyles of citizens, alongside creating a safe, secure, and humane digital environment.

The move aims to realize the dual goal of forming a digital Government, a digital economy, and a digital society, while simultaneously establishing digital businesses that have a global competitive capacity, according to the VOV.

Source: vietnamplus.vn