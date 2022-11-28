Home » Vietnam listed among most advanced digital society in the Asia Pacific
Vietnam listed among most advanced digital society in the Asia Pacific

Vietnam ranks seventh among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of digital society, behind Australia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Prime Minister has approved to a national digital transformation program that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, which sets a target of turning the country into a stable and prosperous digital country over the course of the next decade, the VOV reported.

Under the scheme, Vietnam will experiment a range of new technologies and models, strive to completely renovate the way in which the Government operates, update business operations, develop the working lifestyles of citizens, alongside creating a safe, secure, and humane digital environment.

The move aims to realize the dual goal of forming a digital Government, a digital economy, and a digital society, while simultaneously establishing digital businesses that have a global competitive capacity, according to the VOV.

