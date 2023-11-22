Vietnam listed among countries with the best quality of life in Asia

According to Insider Monkey magazine, Vietnam ranks 12th among the countries with the best quality of life in Asia.
The 12 countries with the best quality of life in Asia include Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brunei, Qatar, Malaysia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, and Vietnam.
To rank these 12 Asian countries with the best quality of life, the economic magazine Insider Monkey considers three indices: Human Development Index (HDI), the economic freedom index, and the efficiency of the government.
Notably, Vietnam is ranked 12th on the aforementioned list, with an HDI report of 0.703 in 2021. According to the World Bank, Vietnam has a government efficiency index of 59.43%. The economic freedom index for the country is 61.80 this year.
Vietnam has impressive indicators to achieve a significant increase in quality of life.