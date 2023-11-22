Vietnam listed among countries with the best quality of life in Asia

According to Insider Monkey magazine, Vietnam ranks 12th among the countries with the best quality of life in Asia.

The 12 countries with the best quality of life in Asia include Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brunei, Qatar, Malaysia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, and Vietnam.

To rank these 12 Asian countries with the best quality of life, the economic magazine Insider Monkey considers three indices: Human Development Index (HDI), the economic freedom index, and the efficiency of the government.

Notably, Vietnam is ranked 12th on the aforementioned list, with an HDI report of 0.703 in 2021. According to the World Bank, Vietnam has a government efficiency index of 59.43%. The economic freedom index for the country is 61.80 this year.

Vietnam has impressive indicators to achieve a significant increase in quality of life.

Economic experts recognize Asia as a diverse region with some countries making significant progress in improving the quality of life. However, nations must continue to enhance investment, implement suitable demographic planning efforts, and promote gender equality initiatives to transition from poverty and underdevelopment to secure, prosperous, and improved quality of life states. Despite these challenges hindering progress, many Asian countries are implementing progressive strategies to enhance quality of life by striving to increase GDP, improve public purchasing power, and enhance access to economic resources, welfare, and services. According to the “Overview of Quality of Life Across Asia: A Sociological Assessment” study by a sociologist, Asian countries are continuously competing to improve their quality of life. This research highlights key factors such as education, income, employment, health, and the environment influencing quality of life in the region. Currently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that the Asia-Pacific region has a GDP of 37.04 trillion USD, with a growth rate of 4.4% projected until 2023. The average GDP per capita in the region is 8,390 USD. Inflation in the region is forecasted to decrease from 4.4% in 2022 to 3.6% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024. @Cafef