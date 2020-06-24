Vietnam joins hands with Iran to boost cooperation amid the pandemic

Vietnam is ready to share its experience and support Iran in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said.

Minh made the pledge recently during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi regarding the current situation and measures to bolster Vietnam-Iran relations amid the complexities brought about by COVID-19, the Voice of Vietnam reported.

The Vietnamese official spoke highly of efforts by and the initial success of the Iranian government and people in curbing the spread of the pandemic and resuming some economic activities.

Both sides noted that the two countries have ample room for cooperation. Ministries, sectors, and businesses, therefore, need to stand ready to further strengthen bilateral ties once the pandemic is brought under control.

They agreed to continue carrying out current cooperation mechanisms, giving priority to the organization of the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Iran Intergovernmental Committee and to speeding up talks on agreements on extradition, the handover of convicted persons, and judicial support, among others.

For his part, Araqchi congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the fight against COVID-19, saying that Iran wants to study its experience in this regard.

He also highly valued Vietnam’s contributions as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the ASEAN Chair in 2020, and voiced his hope that the country will continue to uphold its role and position in an effort to maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were also exchanged.

