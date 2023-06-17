Vietnam-Japan to open additional flight routes starting from July

Recently, the Wakayama prefectural government in Japan announced that it will open additional international routes connecting Nanki Shirahama Airport in Japan with two locations in Vietnam, Hanoi and Da Nang, starting from July.

Accordingly, the first round-trip flights between Nanki Shirahama Airport and Hanoi and Da Nang will take place on July 16 and July 30. The aircraft used will be Airbus 320 with 140 seats, intended to transport the delegation of Wakayama prefecture officials to visit the localities in Vietnam and welcome tourists from Vietnam to the prefecture.

Since 2022, Vietnam and Japan have engaged in activities to promote the opening of air routes between the two countries.

Nanki Shirahama Airport has previously had charter flights from South Korea, China, and some other countries, but operations were suspended due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since October 2022, after the Japanese government relaxed border control measures, the Wakayama prefecture allocated a local budget of 21 million yen (approximately $150,000) to promote and connect with international flights.

In addition, Wakayama prefecture is also a destination for a large number of skilled Vietnamese interns who come to work in various sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and seafood processing.

@Thesaigontimes