Vietnam is the largest exporter of pepper to the US

Statistics from the General Department of Customs show that in 2023, Vietnam exported nearly 270,000 tons of pepper, with a value nearly reaching 1 billion USD.

by Linh Vu

Vietnam has become the top supplier of pepper products to the US market, overtaking both China and India in 2023. 54,000 tons of pepper products were exported, accounting for 21% of the market. This is great news for Vietnamese export enterprises.

The Head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency in New York, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, believes that there are two key factors that contributed to Vietnam’s success in exporting to the US. Firstly, the quality of Vietnam’s exported pepper has improved and meets the strict standards of importing countries. Secondly, the price of Vietnamese pepper is competitive with other exporting countries.

Vietnam’s total pepper export value is estimated to reach 912 million USD in 2023. It is predicted that Vietnam will soon reach a value of 1 billion USD.

Looking forward, the US food processing industry is expected to grow in 2024, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese pepper to establish even further achievements.

To maintain its position in the market, Vietnam’s pepper industry must maintain product quality and apply advanced science and technology to produce pepper according to green, clean, and sustainable development standards. Additionally, they must promote the Vietnamese pepper brand as a national brand. By doing so, American consumers will immediately think of Vietnam as the world’s leading pepper producer and exporter in both quality and quantity.

