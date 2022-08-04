Vietnam is potential market for Korean tourism

Seoul, the capital of Korea, considers the Southeast Asian market (including Vietnam) as one of the most potential groups of visitors.

According to the survey results on Korea’s tourism potential in 2021, Southeast Asia is assessed as one of the leading important markets.

This area has the highest percentage of people wishing to travel to Korea in the world. Specifically, in the 5-year period (from 2015 to 2019) before the Covid-19 pandemic, the profit of Korean tourism from the Southeast Asian market grew by about 60%.

Vietnam is the 7th largest market among the countries with the highest number of tourists to Korea, with an average of about 550,000 arrivals per year. The rate of group travel is high. Vietnamese tourists have great interest in Korean beauty products and services, fashion, and Hallyu culture.

Therefore, Vietnam is gradually taking an important position and is considered a strategic object in promotional campaigns about Seoul tourism.

During the two days of August 2-3, Seoul also held two tourism promotion events in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing a variety of experiences in fashion, beauty, music and street food.

Mr. Oh Se-hoon, Mayor of Seoul, shared: “With the Seoul city government, Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are the top strategic partners. Tourism is a particularly prominent field in exchange activities between the two sides. I hope the event will be an opportunity for the two countries in general and the two cities, in particular, to better understand each other, thereby creating a favorable environment for promoting tourism and exploring new fields of cooperation in the future”.

Within the framework of the two events, many notable activities also took place. With “My Soul Seoul in Ho Chi Minh” is the appearance of the group HIGHLIGHT (B2ST) with hits such as Shock, Fiction… At the event “Soulful Seoul Night in Ho Chi Minh City”, the mayor of Seoul also officially appointed Mr. Park Hang Seo – head coach of the Vietnam National Football Team as Seoul’s Global Tourism Ambassador.

@ Zing News