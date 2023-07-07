Vietnam is in the top 41 most peaceful countries in the world

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), located in Australia, recently published this result.
The Global Peace Index evaluates three major themes: societal safety and security, domestic and international conflict, and militarization. Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, according to the ranking, followed by Denmark and Ireland.
Asia had two countries in the top ten: Singapore and Japan. Vietnam is ranked seventh out of 19 nations and territories in the Asia-Pacific region.
The whole world is much less peaceful today than it was in 2008, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace. Globally, the level of peace declined by 5% between 2008 and 2023.
Top 20 most peaceful countries in the world:
1. Iceland
2. Denmark
3. Ireland
4. New Zealand
5. Austria
6. Singapore
7. Portugal
8. Slovenia
9. Japan
10. Switzerland
11. Canada
12. Czech Republic
13. Finland
14. Croatia
15. Germany
16. Netherlands
17. Bhutan
18. Hungary
19. Malaysia
20. Belgium
@vtv.vn