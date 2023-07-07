Vietnam is in the top 41 most peaceful countries in the world

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), located in Australia, recently published this result.

The Global Peace Index evaluates three major themes: societal safety and security, domestic and international conflict, and militarization. Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, according to the ranking, followed by Denmark and Ireland.

Asia had two countries in the top ten: Singapore and Japan. Vietnam is ranked seventh out of 19 nations and territories in the Asia-Pacific region.

The whole world is much less peaceful today than it was in 2008, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace. Globally, the level of peace declined by 5% between 2008 and 2023.

Top 20 most peaceful countries in the world:

1. Iceland

2. Denmark

3. Ireland

4. New Zealand

5. Austria

6. Singapore

7. Portugal

8. Slovenia

9. Japan

10. Switzerland

11. Canada

12. Czech Republic

13. Finland

14. Croatia

15. Germany

16. Netherlands

17. Bhutan

18. Hungary

19. Malaysia

20. Belgium

@vtv.vn