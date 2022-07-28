Vietnam is ideal destination for post-retirement travel

Low cost of living, diverse travel experiences… are the factors that make Vietnam an ideal place for retirement.

Recently, Travel+Leisure website announced 8 suitable destinations to travel to in retirement. Vietnam is also on this list. The American travel magazine evaluates destinations based on criteria such as low cost of living, comfortable living environment, weather, geographical location and healthcare services…

Many American retirees tend to choose a city in a new country to live or travel for a long time with much lower spending than living at home. Travel+Leisure suggests retirees can choose to experience a new life in cities like Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Portugal, Panama, Vietnam, Montenegro and Colombia.

Foreigners hold an outdoor fair in Thao Dien (HCMC). Photo: Saigon Outcast.

In Vietnam, the cost of living is about 49% lower than in the US, and the rent is about 75% lower, Travel+Leisure introduced.

Foreign magazines also suggest that tourists should choose Ho Chi Minh City. This is the city with the largest expat community in Vietnam, the cost of living is 62% lower than the standard of living in New York (USA), according to statistics from International Living.

With a variety of tourism activities, Vietnam is suitable for those who are adventurous, love to explore the mountains, and love the sea can also come here. Travel+Leisure commented that the S-shaped land possesses beautiful scenery, delicious food, rich history and culture.

However, getting a tourist visa in Vietnam is more difficult than in other countries. Visitors can apply for a work visa or long-term stay will be easier, the American travel magazine suggests.

In addition, high-quality healthcare services in Vietnam come at a good price. In international hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City many customers are foreigners, medical staff use English to communicate.

Of the eight countries nominated as ideal post-retirement destinations, Vietnam is the only Asian country.

