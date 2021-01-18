Vietnam is going to make and commercialize vaccine against African swine fever

This good news brings delights to owners of over 2.5 million farms and to the domestic animal feed market. According to the Department of Livestock Production, the herds of pigs in the country have recovered over 85 percent compared to the prior time reaching 27 million hogs.

It is estimated that from now to after Tet holidays (the Lunar New Year) 2021, demand of livestock meat and eggs will increase by 5 percent- 10 percent. Happily, the herds of pigs will satisfy the demand for the country’s special holiday.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Anh Quan, @SGGP