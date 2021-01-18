Home » Vietnam is going to make and commercialize vaccine against African swine fever
Life

Vietnam is going to make and commercialize vaccine against African swine fever

by Helen Huynh
blank
African swine fever detected on three Vietnam farms
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that Vietnam is going to have vaccine that protects pigs from African swine fever.
Mr. Tien added that the research on vaccine against African swine fever is fruitful and the vaccine is going to be made and commercialized.
This good news brings delights to owners of over 2.5 million farms and to the domestic animal feed market. According to the Department of Livestock Production, the herds of pigs in the country have recovered over 85 percent compared to the prior time reaching 27 million hogs.
It is estimated that from now to after Tet holidays (the Lunar New Year) 2021, demand of livestock meat and eggs will increase by 5 percent- 10 percent. Happily, the herds of pigs will satisfy the demand for the country’s special holiday.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Anh Quan, @SGGP

Helen Huynh

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Singapore-based firm invests in Vietnam wind power projects

Vietravel Airlines to start flying next Monday

Hurry-up! This airline is selling $0 plane tickets

Vietnam’s food and tourism festival will take place...

Vietnam working solutions to address overload issue of...

Apple shifting production of iPads and MacBooks to...