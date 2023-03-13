Vietnam is expected to welcome its 100 millionth citizen in April

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is taking preparations to prepare for the moment when Vietnam welcomes its 100 millionth citizen.

According to the head of the GSO, all nations see human resources as the most effective weapon for improving national competitiveness in the context of global economic rivalry. The fact that Vietnam will welcome its 100 millionth citizen is a remarkable achievement.

With the Prime Minister’s approval, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (GSO), in collaboration with the Ministries of Health, Public Security, the People’s Committee of Hanoi, and other organizations, holds a large celebration to greet the nation’s 100 millionth resident.

The time is expected to take place in the middle of April 2023, with 3 major activities including the celebration of the parade of 100 million footprints of Lac Hong descendants; The event that Vietnam welcomes the 100 millionth citizen; The ceremony to visit and welcome the 100 millionth citizen at the Hospital.

According to the GSO, the population of Vietnam will reach 99.2 million as of 0:00 on April 1, 2022.

Given the average population growth rate in recent years, Vietnam will officially become one of 15 nations in the world, and one of three Southeast Asian countries, with a population of 100 million people in mid-April.

@vietnamplus.vn