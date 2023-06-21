Vietnam is expected to have an “excess” of 1.5 million men by 2034

Despite emerging later in Vietnam than in other countries, the sex imbalance at birth has grown quickly and extensively, according to the General Department of Population and Family Planning, Ministry of Health. According to the General Statistics Office’s most recent data for 2022, there are 112.1 males for every 100 girls born. Meanwhile, the sex ratio at birth in 2006 was 109 boys for every 100 girls.

The Red River Delta and the Northern Midland Mountains are two areas of the nation where this problem occurs, among six other socio-economic regions. In 21 provinces and cities across the country, including Son La, Nghe An, and Hanoi, the sex ratio at birth is greater than the national average.

Dr. Pham Vu Hoang claims that there is a significant gender gap at birth in Vietnam starting with the first birth and getting much worse in later births.

Notably, the level of gender imbalance is much higher in couples with higher education and better economic conditions.

The concept that “respect men, despise women” and gender stereotypes are to blame for this issue. The misuse of science and technology to determine a baby’s sex is another factor in the gender gap.

The phenomena of gender imbalance can have an impact on how a family is formed and structured, particularly the marriage system. Excess men may have a difficult time finding a mate, postponing marriage, or remaining single.

@kinhtedothi.vn