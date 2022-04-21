Vietnam is about to have the world’s longest pedestrian glass bridge

After the Dragon Cloud glass bridge near Sapa, Vietnam will soon have more Bach Long glass bridge, the longest in the world, starting to welcome guests on this occasion of April 30.

Referring to places in Vietnam that have hot glass bridges on social networks, before that, we have known Rong May glass bridge (located near Sa Pa, in Lai Chau province) and Love glass bridge (located near Sa Pa, in Lai Chau province) Moc Chau, Son La). And not only that, coming here, Vietnam is about to launch an extremely monumental glass bridge, named Bach Long glass bridge, located in Moc Chau (Son La).

Most notably, Bach Long glass bridge is registering the longest walking glass bridge in the world, with a total length of up to 632m, of which the part over the cliff is 290m long and the part on the cliff is 342m long.

(Photo: Moc Chau Island tourist area)

Bach Long Glass Bridge was built by Moc Chau Island Tourist Area. It can be said that, even just looking at the picture, the magnificence of Bach Long glass bridge makes everyone admire. Visitors can both experience the glass bridge hanging on the cliff, and try the feeling of going through a long glass bridge, below is a 150m deep abyss creating a sense of adventure. It is known that the width of the bridge deck is 2.4m and the part hanging on the cliff is 1.5m wide.

Bach Long Glass Bridge is installed with a very eye-catching lighting system and simulated sound to increase the experience for visitors.

According to recorded information, Bach Long Glass Bridge will officially welcome guests on the occasion of April 30!

Before that, a famous YouTuber named Hoang Nam ( Challenge Me) also came here to experience and record. Some images in the video of YouTuber Hoang Nam: