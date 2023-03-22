Vietnam Internet Speed Rises on Global Rankings Despite Frequent Disruptions

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has successfully improved the quality of internet services in Vietnam, according to Ookla’s February 2023 Speedtest Global Index report. Vietnam has achieved 39th place globally in fixed internet speed and 52nd in mobile internet speed.

Despite experiencing issues with submarine fiber optic cables, Vietnam has made progress in fixed broadband internet, moving up six grades to achieve 39th place. The average download speed for fixed broadband internet in Vietnam was 91.6Mbps, while the upload speed was 93.38Mbps.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s mobile internet speed fell by nine grades in the same period, ranking 52nd globally. The average mobile broadband download speed in February was 36.45Mbps, while the upload speed was 16.19Mbps.

However, the figures from both domestic and international measurements show significant improvement in Vietnam’s fixed internet speed in February, despite issues with submarine fiber optic cables.

To address these issues, MIC has required telecom carriers to apply measures quickly to fix incidents to ensure smooth international internet connections. Mobile network operators have negotiated to buy more mainland optical fiber capacity and share capacity with each other to overcome the crisis. Additionally, MIC has requested telcos to develop more submarine fiber optic cables to better meet user demands.

Vietnam currently uses five international submarine fiber optic cables, and it is expected that the total number of cable routes will double by 2025. Telcos report that the increase in capacity of international connections on the mainland has helped to improve internet service quality, resulting in fewer complaints about service quality.