Vietnam International Travel Mart will be held in Da Nang

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) to be held in the central city of Da Nang from December 9-11 with about 350 booths, including 50 of foreign companies, which promises to bring a lot of new and interesting experience to visitors

The event expected to attract the participation of about 2,000 domestic and foreign enterprises, and 30,000 visitors.

According to the organizer, Vietnam International Travel Mart will focus on promoting the development of sea-based tourism and fully unlock the potential of tourist destinations in the central region. It also intends to attract businesses in sports tourism (golf, canoeing, surfing) as well as leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and adventure tourism.

A series of workshops are also scheduled as part of the event, including one seeking ways to develop sea-based tourism in central Vietnam, one of leisure tourism properties, and another on digital transformation in tourism.

With broad beaches, fantastic street food, the fabled Hai Van Pass, and a growing collection of cafes, restaurants, and bars, it’s no wonder the residents of Da Nang sport some of the broadest smiles in the country. The warm sands of My Khe Beach sweep south from the mountainous Son Tra Peninsula. Da Nang hosts some of Vietnam’s top luxury resorts, but much of the beach still belongs to the people who make it their playground, gym, and source of livelihood.

Earlier this year, from March 31 – April 3, the VITM was organized in Hanoi capital city, drawing over 2,000 businesses and 40,000 visitors, the Vietnam News Agency reported.