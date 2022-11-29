Vietnam Insider listed among the best news websites in 2022

Vietnam Insider (vietnaminsider.vn) – a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel and other industry verticals – was named as one of the best news websites for 2022 by Global Commerce Media.

Quality badges were awarded to the top news websites of 2022 based on a point system that evaluated four different site elements, including UX / Usability, Privacy & Security, Information Content & Research, and Services & Communication.

Websites that accumulated a minimum of 30 out of 40 points won the award and the chance to display their new quality badge directly on their sites. The Vietnam Insider scored very well with a total of 37 out of 40 points.

“We absolutely appreciate our readers’ loyalty and support. We will continue to provide the Vietnam’s most comprehensive and credible news coverage through our website”, said the Founder of Vietnam Insider

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase our badge on our own website and for the recognition by Global Commerce Media. We would like to thank our dedicated team of web experts for constantly helping us maintain and improve our site”.

