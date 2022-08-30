Vietnam increases aircraft demand as tourism booms

According to a representative of Boeing Vietnam, the Southeast Asian market needs about 4,000 new aircraft, of which Vietnam is the country that needs the most aircraft.

Vietnam’s aviation market is on an outstanding growth trajectory in Southeast Asia with solid tourism infrastructure. Vietnam’s aviation industry has a remarkable growth compared to other industries and many new airlines appear.

Michael Nguyen, director of Boeing Vietnam, said that in the next 30 years, according to experts’ estimates, Southeast Asia will need up to 4,000 aircraft, of which Vietnam leads in this demand.

Boeing not only cooperates with Vietnam in the commercial field, but also expands cooperation in the field of technology, raising the capacity of Vietnam’s aerospace industry to international standards. Previously, Boeing supported Vietnam Airlines to obtain a license to fly non-stop from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco (USA).

Vietnam’s aviation market thrives (Photo: Nam Khanh)

Regarding the production of components involved in Boeing’s supply chain, Craug Abler, Boeing’s senior director of supply chain Asia, said that the business will visit potential factories and have a team to support supplier development in Vietnam. Currently, Boeing’s aircraft all have components from Vietnam such as wing parts or doors. Boeing wants to follow the direction of Samsung and Intel to enter Vietnam to expand operations.

According to aviation data analysis site OAG, Vietnam is in the top 10 countries with the strongest recovery in the domestic aviation market in the world, next to the US, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. Only in June 2022, airlines in Vietnam provided more than 5.8 million seats on domestic routes, an increase of more than 32% over the same period in 2019.

According to analysis by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Vietnam’s domestic aviation market has recovered the fastest in the world, with a growth momentum of 123% over the same period in 2019.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam forecasts that in 2022, airports across the country will welcome about 87.8 million passengers, up 190% compared to 2021. International tourists are expected to reach about 5 million passengers, an increase of 844 % and domestic visitors reached about 82.8 million visitors, up 178.4%.

For cargo, cargo throughput through airports in the first 6 months of the year is estimated at 765,000 tons, up 30.6% over the same period in 2021. It is expected that in 2022, the output will reach about 1.5 million tons, up 5% compared to 2021.

@ Vietnamnet