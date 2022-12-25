Vietnam in top 3 countries favor multi-generational family tourism

About 59% of Vietnamese surveyed will have at least one family trip in the near future. In addition, Vietnamese tourists love to travel with their families for many generations.

The new “Family Travel Trends 2022” survey released by Agoda shows that about 80% of survey respondents plan to travel with their family within the next 1 year. Statistics show that visitors come from Singapore (61%); Taiwan (61%); Vietnam (59%) will have at least one family trip in the near future. Meanwhile, visitors from the Philippines (47%); Indonesia (40%); Malaysia (35%) again plans to make at least two trips with relatives by 2023.

In addition, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are the top 3 countries that favor family travel for generations, while Japan, Korea, and Singapore do not like this form of travel, according to Agoda.

Mr. Enric Casals, Vice President of Agoda for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, said that family travelers often have more complex requirements when choosing a place to stay. Usually, they need a large space, have a kitchen or have additional services such as babysitting, children’s clubs, extra beds or connecting rooms at hotels.

Forecasting 2023, tourists expect to find trips with more experience value. Budget hotels (Budget Hotel), Agoda Homes vacation rental home, and Comfort Resorts (Inclusive Resorts) are considered the top three considered accommodation options. By classification, Filipino tourists (59%); India (44%); Korea (38%) tends to choose budget tourist hotels. Meanwhile, guests from Indonesia (42%), Malaysia (39%); Taiwan (38%) prefer accommodation with kitchen facilities, or with a bedroom separate from the living room. In contrast, Japanese tourists (43%) favor hotels belonging to hotel chains; Thai tourists (34%) love the resort with full facilities.

