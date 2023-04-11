Vietnam Improves Online Medical Treatment with TrueConf Technology

TrueConf TV collaboration solutions have been utilized to implement a secure remote medical examination system for a medical organization serving more than 10,000 people living in Phuoc Thanh commune.

The new service, implemented on TrueConf Server, has improved the quality of patient care and enhanced collaboration between doctors working in different hospitals. It connects 21 medical centers and helps them save time and money.

Phuoc Thanh Commune Health Station is a Vietnamese medical facility that provides initial treatment for patients and is part of Cu Chi Medical Center, including 21 hospitals. This organization has implemented television collaboration technologies because many patients had to spend a lot of time going to upper-level district hospitals for preliminary diagnosis or minor medical examination. Likewise, medical staff from hospitals had to travel to clinics, resulting in increased workload, time inefficiency, and increased costs.

To deal with these challenges, the management decided to build a secure telemedicine system that can help patients get timely medical support without going to the main hospitals of the district. This project is made possible thanks to the cooperation of Cu Chi District Health Center and Haproinfo, the official representative of TrueConf in Vietnam. Telemedicine is performed on TrueConf Server, an all-in-one team collaboration platform that can guarantee the highest level of information security. This solution is deployed in a private network that does not allow any unauthorized parties to access patient records.

With TrueConf (desktop and mobile) client applications, healthcare providers can interact with patients remotely from the workplace and medical rooms equipped with computers and 4K cameras. They can also consult and discuss daily operations with colleagues in upper-level hospitals and perform an unlimited number of real-time televised visits. The telemedicine system allows time-saving for both patients and doctors and reduces the risk of medical errors, as healthcare providers can consult colleagues at any time. In addition, patients and doctors can minimize face-to-face personal contact and can conduct medical consultations online, which is crucial in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Overall, this initiative has contributed to improving patient care for those who are unable to walk and need urgent medical help.

“With TrueConf video conferencing system, Cu Chi District Medical Center continues to support staff of Phuoc Thanh Commune Health Station in emergency situations, in timely medical examination and treatment. TrueConf helps strengthen professional relationships with upper-level hospitals to improve the service quality of the local health network. It also allows us to ensure adequate provision of primary health services for every resident in the region,” said Nguyen Huu Nam, TrueConf Representative in Vietnam.

