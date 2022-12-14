Vietnam imported nearly 23,000 cars in a month

The volume of CBU cars imported in November reached an all-time record, reaching 22,736 CBU cars, with a total turnover of 468 million USD.

The number of CBU cars imported into Vietnam in November reached a record of nearly 23,000 units. Photo: T.T.

According to preliminary statistics released by the General Department of Customs, in November, the whole country imported 22,736 CBU cars, with a total turnover of 468 million USD, up 58.8% in volume and 46.7% in terms of turnover compared to October.

Generally, in 11 months, the whole country imported 151,590 CBU cars, with a total turnover of 3.4 billion USD, up 4.7% in volume and 5.7% in turnover over the same period last year.

Thus, the import result of this item in the past 11 months is close to the record number of the whole of last year (in 2021, the whole country imported nearly 160,000 vehicles, total turnover of 3.65 billion USD).

Regarding the automobile import market, Indonesia surpassed Thailand to become the largest auto supplier to Vietnam with 63,987 vehicles, with a turnover of 934.4 million USD. Although losing the number one position in volume, Thailand still leads in turnover with 61,101 vehicles, turnover reaching 1.2 billion USD.

China reached 16,240 vehicles with a turnover of 670 million USD, however, the main vehicle lines from this market are trucks and specialized cars. With 141,328 vehicles, the three markets above account for 93.23% of the total imported CBU cars of the whole country.

Notably, only counting the first 15 days of November, but the total number of CBU cars imported was more than the number of the whole October before (more than 14,300 cars). In general, cars with 9 seats or less still accounted for a high proportion in both quantity and value when contributing 119,604 vehicles and nearly 2.3 billion USD to the import results of the auto market since the beginning of the year.

In addition, in the first half of November, the whole country spent 258 million USD importing auto parts and accessories, from the beginning of the year to November 15, reaching 5.068 billion USD, up 19.3% over the same period last year, equivalent to an increase in turnover of 820 million USD.

@ Zing News