Vietnam Implements New Standards for Foreign English Teachers. Here’s What to Know

The Ministry of Education and Training in Vietnam has recently introduced a decision outlining a comprehensive training and certification initiative for foreigners engaged in teaching the English language at foreign language and information technology centers within the country.

The primary objective of this program is to equip foreigners, including native English speakers, possessing a college degree or higher, with the necessary training and certification for teaching English. Eligibility extends to foreigners with a college degree in English or higher, as well as those with a college degree or higher and a foreign language proficiency certificate rated at level 5 or higher, following Vietnam’s 6-level foreign language competency framework or its equivalent.

The program focuses on cultivating effective and adaptable English teaching skills tailored to the cultural and contextual nuances of Vietnam. This approach is designed to address the specific training and certification needs, ultimately contributing to elevating the quality of English instruction at foreign language and information technology centers.

Upon successful completion of the training program, participants are required to meet the English teaching competency standards set by these centers. This involves the practical application of knowledge, teaching methods, and approaches to English language instruction. Trainees are expected to analyze, evaluate, and adjust content and methodologies to suit the learners, culture, and educational context of English language instruction in Vietnam.

The training curriculum comprises 10 modules covering a range of topics related to knowledge, methods, and skills. Additionally, there is a practical internship period spanning 160 lessons, each lasting 45 minutes.