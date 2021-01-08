Vietnam hunting four Chinese who illegally entered the country

Police in the central province of Nghe An are hunting four Chinese people who illegally entered Vietnam, Dtinews reported.

On January 4, the four illegally entered Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Lang Son through the border area with China. They then took a taxi to Haiphong City and caught a coach to the central province of Quang Binh later.

On Tuesday afternoon, the four got off the coach in Nghi Loc District and moved in the direction to Cua Lo Town in Nghe An. However, it is unclear which kind of vehicles they would take to go to Quang Binh.

The police in Nghi Loc District have searched local hotels and guesthouses as well as businesses in which Chinese people are working to look for them. The police have also co-operated with taxi firms in the search.

Local authorities have actively been hunting for the four according to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Duc Than, head of Cu Lo Police Board, according to Dtinews.

As illegal entry and exit is a threat to the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic, border soldiers across Vietnam are making efforts to prevent illegal entrance, especially before the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

With a 277km border with China, the northern province of Ha Giang sees the most illegal entry and exit in the country.

It is likely that there will be an increase in illegal immigration from China to Vietnam for the Tet holiday.

Prevention measures against Covid-19 are also being deployed in the northern provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh near China and Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, Kien Giang and Vinh Long which share a border with Cambodia.

Local residents are encouraged to inform border guards as soon as they detected illegal migrants or individuals involved in unlawful immigrant activities.

