Vietnam honored as the safest country to travel in Asia

The world’s leading travel information channel, Travel Off Path, has honored Vietnam as the safest country to visit in Asia in 2024.

According to Travel Off Path, one of the largest travel news websites in North America and the world, safety is the top concern for Americans when traveling abroad, especially in the current context of escalating conflicts globally and diminishing security in many destinations.

The website notes that in recent years, Asia has not been an exception to these concerns, but Vietnam has demonstrated remarkable stability and safety for tourists.

Citing the latest Global Law and Order Index data, the article reveals that Vietnam is not only the most peaceful country in Asia but also ranks seventh globally.

Vietnam was honored as the safest country to travel in Asia. Photo: Iglu

Travel Off Path also shares that Vietnam maintains its peace due to its low crime rate and impressive political stability. In terms of travel attractions, the popular news portal highlights that Vietnam is an ideal destination for travelers seeking to connect with nature and immerse themselves in a culture vastly different from their own, especially for those coming from the Northern Hemisphere. Travel advice suggests that visitors should take the time to stroll through the charming ancient streets of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site recognized worldwide for its historic houses and French colonial architecture. “Hue, the ancient capital with majestic tombs, cannot be overlooked. Further towards the coastline, the sandy beaches and the forest reserve of Da Nang are must-visit stops,” emphasizes the TOP. In addition, the vibrant holidays in Ho Chi Minh City, the bustling seaside port of Nha Trang, the serene capital of Hanoi, and the immersion in nature in Ninh Binh, famous for its rice fields and impressive geological formations, are also unmissable destinations in the S-shaped land. According to the current immigration policy, Vietnam grants a 3-month tourist visa to citizens from all countries and territories. The government has also tripled the duration of stay in Vietnam to 45 days for citizens of 13 visa-exempt countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus. @Vietnamnet