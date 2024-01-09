Vietnam honored as the safest country to travel in Asia

The world’s leading travel information channel, Travel Off Path, has honored Vietnam as the safest country to visit in Asia in 2024.
According to Travel Off Path, one of the largest travel news websites in North America and the world, safety is the top concern for Americans when traveling abroad, especially in the current context of escalating conflicts globally and diminishing security in many destinations.
The website notes that in recent years, Asia has not been an exception to these concerns, but Vietnam has demonstrated remarkable stability and safety for tourists.
Citing the latest Global Law and Order Index data, the article reveals that Vietnam is not only the most peaceful country in Asia but also ranks seventh globally.
Vietnam was honored as the safest country to travel in Asia. Photo: Iglu