Vietnam honored as Asia’s best culinary destination

Recently, the US travel website Travel and Leisure has honored Vietnam as destination with the most culinary culture in Asia in Bucket List Places in Asia in 2023.

According to this magazine, if there is a culinary culture where most of the dishes are very rich, it is Vietnamese cuisine. This country, in addition to its beautiful landscapes, is also known for its rich and diverse street food.

Travel and Leisure commented: “Wherever you go, you will encounter delicious local dishes. Every region of this country will bring new, exciting experiences with beautiful landscapes.”

Travel and Leisure suggests visitors not to forget to enjoy pho or banh mi

The site also recommends the best places to explore in Vietnam as Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. Must-try dishes include pho, banh mi, and banh cuon, and the best time to visit the country is from November to March when the weather is at its most pleasant, not too hot, not too cold, and no torrential rain or stormy days.

Asia is the largest continent in the world. The continent is home to many different cultures across regions. According to Travel and Leisure, the continent has a diverse landscape, rich with snow-capped peaks, volcanoes and a vast culinary culture.

Out of the 17 countries on the list of destinations in Asia 2023, Singapore was recommended as Best Cities to Visit, Indonesia and Goa – Destinations with Best Beaches, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi – Destinations ideal for weddings, Bangkok – Best Shopping Destinations, Bali – Best in harmony with nature and Sri Lanka – Most untouched destination, Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan – The best stargazing destination,…

@ Vietnamnet