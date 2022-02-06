Vietnam have qualified for their first FIFA Women’s World Cup

Vietnam have qualified for FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time ever after becoming the fifth and final team to book their ticket to Australia and New Zealand 2023 through the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Their place was sealed with a 2-1 victory over Chinese Taipei, who will now join Thailand – the other competitors in a repechage play-off series at the Asian finals – in competing at next year’s intercontinental play-offs, according to a report by the FIFA.

China PR and Korea Republic, who will contest the Asian Cup final later today, had already qualified for the global finals along with beaten semi-finalists Japan and the Philippines, with Australia – eliminated in the last eight – guaranteed a spot as co-hosts.

Beaten 3-1 by China PR in the quarter-finals, having earlier lost out to Japan and Korea Republic in the group phase, Vietnam saved their best football at the continental showpiece for these play-off matches.

Having enjoyed a 2-0 win over Thailand – participants at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – on Wednesday, only to see Chinese Taipei better that scoreline two days later, the Vietnamese went into today’s decisive match knowing that anything less than victory would see them fall short.

But they rose to that challenge, with goals from Chuong Thi Kieu and Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy securing a deserved and historic win in Navi Mumbai, the FIFA reported.

Here are the Asian play-off results

Thailand 0-2 Vietnam

Chinese Taipei 3-0 Thailand

Vietnam 2-1 Chinese Taipei

