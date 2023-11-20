Home » Vietnam has three top resorts worldwide
by Thi Nguyen

Three luxury resorts in Vietnam have been awarded top honors by Destination Deluxe magazine from Hong Kong, recognizing them as leading establishments in the world.

Specifically, the Destination Deluxe Award 2023 was presented to InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (Da Nang), TIA Wellness Resort (Da Nang), and Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa).

The Destination Deluxe Awards is an annual accolade by Destination Deluxe, a reputable travel and wellness magazine in Hong Kong. It honors pioneering entities in the field of health and wellness tourism, aiming to promote the “exceptional luxury standards of the industry.” The awards consist of 25 categories, chosen by 20 judges who are experts in the fields of hotels, luxury travel, and 4,000 votes from travelers.

Destination Deluxe magazine honors the health spa experience of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort – Sun Group’s resort on Son Tra peninsula

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort continues to add to its international awards, winning the category of “Holistic Treatment of the Year” for its impressive experience at Mi Sol Spa. The resort on the Son Tra Peninsula surpassed spas at The Datai Langkawi in Langkawi, Malaysia, and Crown Spa Sydney at Crown Towers Sydney, Australia.

The Six Senses Ninh Van Bay Resort in Nha Trang claimed the “Environmentally Friendly Hotel of the Year” category, surpassing contenders from Cambodia and the United States. Meanwhile, TIA Wellness Resort secured second position in the “Healthcare Program of the Year” category, following Italy’s The Heart Retreat Preidhof.

Da Nang has gained international acclaim as a travel destination. Recently, CN Traveler magazine in the United States voted Da Nang as one of the 11 best destinations in Asia that travelers should visit in 2024.

The magazine views Da Nang as one of the significant success stories in Asia following the pandemic. In 2023, the number of international visitors exceeded pre-pandemic levels, partly due to the ease of travel facilitated by new flight routes. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines resumed its popular route to Tokyo, China Airlines from Taiwan initiated direct flights from Taipei, and several budget airlines in Southeast Asia launched flights to the city. Each June, over 150 daily flights bring excited tourists to witness the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival…

