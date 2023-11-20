Vietnam has three top resorts worldwide

Three luxury resorts in Vietnam have been awarded top honors by Destination Deluxe magazine from Hong Kong, recognizing them as leading establishments in the world.
Specifically, the Destination Deluxe Award 2023 was presented to InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (Da Nang), TIA Wellness Resort (Da Nang), and Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa).
The Destination Deluxe Awards is an annual accolade by Destination Deluxe, a reputable travel and wellness magazine in Hong Kong. It honors pioneering entities in the field of health and wellness tourism, aiming to promote the “exceptional luxury standards of the industry.” The awards consist of 25 categories, chosen by 20 judges who are experts in the fields of hotels, luxury travel, and 4,000 votes from travelers.
Destination Deluxe magazine honors the health spa experience of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort – Sun Group’s resort on Son Tra peninsula