Vietnam has three top resorts worldwide

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort continues to add to its international awards, winning the category of “Holistic Treatment of the Year” for its impressive experience at Mi Sol Spa. The resort on the Son Tra Peninsula surpassed spas at The Datai Langkawi in Langkawi, Malaysia, and Crown Spa Sydney at Crown Towers Sydney, Australia.

The Six Senses Ninh Van Bay Resort in Nha Trang claimed the “Environmentally Friendly Hotel of the Year” category, surpassing contenders from Cambodia and the United States. Meanwhile, TIA Wellness Resort secured second position in the “Healthcare Program of the Year” category, following Italy’s The Heart Retreat Preidhof.

Da Nang has gained international acclaim as a travel destination. Recently, CN Traveler magazine in the United States voted Da Nang as one of the 11 best destinations in Asia that travelers should visit in 2024.

The magazine views Da Nang as one of the significant success stories in Asia following the pandemic. In 2023, the number of international visitors exceeded pre-pandemic levels, partly due to the ease of travel facilitated by new flight routes. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines resumed its popular route to Tokyo, China Airlines from Taiwan initiated direct flights from Taipei, and several budget airlines in Southeast Asia launched flights to the city. Each June, over 150 daily flights bring excited tourists to witness the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival…

