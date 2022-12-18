Vietnam has the second largest coal reserves in Southeast Asia

Specifically, according to the Energy Research Report Statistical Review of World Energy in 2022 of the Center for Energy Economic Research and Policy (UK), coal reserves in Vietnam can reach 3.36 billion tons, 2nd in Southeast Asia.

Total coal reserves in the world as of the end of 2021 are 1,074 billion tons. In which, concentrated mainly in Asia (459.75 billion tons), North America (256.73 billion tons), the Commonwealth of Independent States – CIS (190.65 billion tons) and Europe ( 137.24 billion tons).

The 5 countries with the largest exploitable coal reserves in the world include: the United States (248.94 billion tons), Russia (162.17 billion tons), Australia (150.23 billion tons), China ( 143.15 billion tons) and India (111.05 billion tons). These 5 countries account for 75.94% of the world’s total coal reserves.

Along with that, the three countries with the largest exploitable coal reserves in Southeast Asia include: Indonesia (34.87 billion tons), Vietnam (3.36 billion tons) and Thailand (1. 06 billion tons).

3 countries have the largest exploitable coal reserves in Southeast Asia as of 2021. Source: Statistical Review of World Energy.

According to the General Department of Geology and Minerals of Vietnam, coal reserves in Vietnam are distributed mainly in the Northeast coal basin and Song Hong coal basin.

Regarding the Song Hong coal basin, according to the overall assessment of the coal potential of the mainland, the coal potential in the mainland part of the Song Hong basin is very large, with a high coal density at a depth of 330 – 1200m. The distribution area extends from Khoai Chau Hung Yen to Tien Hai, Thai Binh – Hai Hau Nam Dinh. Initial results have identified coal of good quality for use as energy coal.

Areas with large coal mines being exploited and put into use are: Quang Ninh, Red River Delta, Thai Nguyen, Bac Can, Da River, and Ca River.

According to the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, the province is the center of coal mining, thermal power and construction materials of the whole country. Particularly for mining, Quang Ninh has about 140 mines and ore sites such as coal, limestone, kaolin, clay, glass… Moreover, nearly 90% of the country’s coal reserves are located in Quang Ninh.

Source: CafeF