Vietnam has the first international terminal meeting Skytrax’s 5-star standards

In 2024, Da Nang International Terminal became the first and only terminal in Vietnam to achieve the prestigious 5-star rating according to Skytrax standards. The rating was earned due to continuous efforts in improving facilities and enhance passenger experiences.

Skytrax is a specialized unit that investigates and researches products, services, and passengers of airlines. They highly appreciate the amenities at Da Nang International Terminal such as strollers for babies, children’s play area, mother and baby room, shopping cart, prayer room, self-check-in counter, self-baggage drop counter, automatic immigration gate, and automatic departure gate.

As of 2023, only 19 airports and 3 airport terminals in the world have achieved a 5-star rating by Skytrax. Da Nang International Terminal was the only representative from Vietnam to achieve a 4-star rating in March 2023 and has now been upgraded to 5 stars after only 9 months.

The terminal has recently focused on promoting Vietnamese culture by installing miniatures imbued with local identity and incorporating traditional elements into art performances such as the “The Heritage Road” program. These efforts are aimed at providing passengers with the best services, enhancing their experience, and meeting global aviation standards.

Mr. Do Trong Hau, Deputy General Director of Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), shared that the local government and related units and organizations have continuously supported and accompanied them on the journey of improvement and perfection. The station would not have achieved the 5-star rating without the important linkages between all parties.

This achievement was also possible thanks to the timely support and direction from the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, and the active cooperation of the Department of Tourism and the Central Airport Authority. Additionally, the airport border police have strived to shorten the time to complete entry and exit procedures, while the Airport Customs Branch has implemented the “Customs Smile” project aimed at increasing the friendliness, transparency, professionalism, and efficiency of officers when working. The Aviation Security Center has demonstrated its professionalism in ensuring security and safety for passengers and the terminal.

The synchronization from the local government to the units operating in the station is bringing more and more of the best experiences to tourists right from the moment they set foot in Da Nang City.

