Vietnam has sent condolences to Indonesia after plane crash

The crash happened four minutes after takeoff at an airport in Jakarta.

Vietnam has sent condolences to Indonesia after a passenger jet with 62 people on board crashed into the Java Sea shortly after took off in Jakarta.

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 was bound for the city of Pontianak on the island of Borneo when it lost contact at 2:40 p.m. on January 10.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 10 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi following the crash of a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air.

The plane with all Indonesian including 50 passengers with 10 children and babies and 12 crew members plunged into the ocean four minutes after departing Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Indonesian forces have found wreckage and human remains at the crash site.

Authorities said the Boeing 737-500 aircraft used for the flight had been operating for 26 years but was still in good condition.

The Sriwijaya flight is the third passenger plane in just over six years to crash into the Java Sea after departing from airports on Java Island, reported the New York Times.

Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes.

This article was originally published on Hanoitimes