Vietnam has registered 1.6 million COVID-19 cases

Vietnam Ministry of Health reported 16,377 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 16,367 locally transmitted and 10 imported

Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi logged the highest number of infections on Thursday with 1,774 cases, followed by southern Ca Mau province with 1,167 cases, and southern Tay Ninh province with 949 cases.

Related: Omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version, studies say

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 1,604,712 with 30,531 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,184,428 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 10,944 from Wednesday.

The data showed, more than 142.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 64.1 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Also read: Vietnam changes quarantine rules, unveils vaccine passport and begins regular international flights

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity.

As of Thursday, the country has registered nearly 1.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

